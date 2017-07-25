Quantcast
84 percent of Americans see homeownership as good investment (access required)

Affordability a growing concern

By: Staff Report July 25, 2017

According to the National Association of Realtors’ 2017 National Housing Pulse Survey, concerns over housing affordability show clear demographic divides especially among unmarried and non-white Americans. More than five out of 10 unmarried and non-white Americans view the lack of available affordable housing as a big problem, compared to only 40 percent of married and ...

