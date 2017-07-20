Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / New bánh mì restaurant to open at Ayrsley (access required)

New bánh mì restaurant to open at Ayrsley (access required)

By: Staff Report July 20, 2017

Bánh Mì and Tea Company has signed a lease with New Forum for 1,741 square feet at the Ayrsley mixed-use community in Steele Creek. Headed by longtime restaurant operator Tien Nguyen, the new fast-casual concept will offer classic bánh mì items such as the pork roll sandwich, but it will also feature multicultural twists on traditional ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: