Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Hunt Mortgage Group refinances two multifamily properties in the Carolinas (access required)

Hunt Mortgage Group refinances two multifamily properties in the Carolinas (access required)

By: Staff Report July 20, 2017

Hunt Mortgage Group has announced it provided two Freddie Mac loan facilities to refinance two multifamily properties in the Carolinas for the same sponsor. The total Hunt Mortgage Group loan was $51.5 million. The borrower is major national real estate fund and a repeat client of the Atlanta production team of Hunt Mortgage Group. The loans ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: