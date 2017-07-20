Quantcast
HFF closes $16.4M sale of 158,954-square-foot industrial facility (access required)

By: Staff Report July 20, 2017

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) has announced that it has closed the $16.4 million sale of a 158,954-square-foot, fully leased, Class A industrial distribution facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. HFF represented the seller, a partnership between Scannell Properties and Brookwood Capital Partners. Stockbridge Capital purchased the asset on behalf of a client. Completed in 2017, 221 South ...

