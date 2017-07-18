Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Taylor Morrison starts construction at Bent Creek in South Carolina (access required)

Taylor Morrison starts construction at Bent Creek in South Carolina (access required)

By: Staff Report July 18, 2017

National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison has started construction at Bent Creek, a new residential community in Indian Land. Bent Creek will consist of 272 homesites located on approximately 182 acres on Jim Wilson Road. Homebuyers will be able to choose from two- to six-bedroom homes ranging in size from 2,200 to more than 3,575 square ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: