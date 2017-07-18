Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Sushi Burrito and Poke Bowl restaurant to open in Carmel Village (access required)

Sushi Burrito and Poke Bowl restaurant to open in Carmel Village (access required)

By: Staff Report July 18, 2017

Lat Purser & Associates recently represented Umami PokéRito on its lease for approximately 1,300 square feet at the Carmel Village shopping center in south Charlotte. Headed by chef and owner Chuchen Lou, Umami PokéRito will allow customers to build their own poke bowls—a national food trend—or sushi burritos using the freshest ingredients. They will also be ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: