Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Pending home sales tumble in May for third straight month (access required)

Pending home sales tumble in May for third straight month (access required)

By: Staff Report July 13, 2017

The ongoing supply shortages that are propping up home prices in many metro areas caused pending home sales in May to slump for the third consecutive month, according to the National Association of Realtors. None of the major regions saw an increase in contract activity last month. The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: