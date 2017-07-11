Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Condo board waited over weekend to fix A/C (access required)

KASS: Condo board waited over weekend to fix A/C (access required)

By: Benny Kass July 11, 2017

Q:     Our condo association has central air and heat and needs to be turned over twice a year from one to the other. Each unit has controls over the flow of air and temp it sets in their unit via an individual fan/coil cooling system. The temp of the cold air from the vents should ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: