Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Seal the deal with curb appeal (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Seal the deal with curb appeal (access required)

By: Pete Youngs July 11, 2017

   Part 1 of 2 Curb appeal is one of the most important aspect of any real estate transaction. For me, it is the curb appeal that defines everything about my deal? How much will I offer? How much will it take to rehab the property? How does it compare to the surrounding living conditions? Simply stated, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: