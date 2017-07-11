Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HFF closes $8.7M sale of 78,319-square-foot warehouse facility in Charlotte (access required)

HFF closes $8.7M sale of 78,319-square-foot warehouse facility in Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report July 11, 2017

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. has announced that it has closed the $8.7 million sale of the Caldwell Building, a 78,319-square-foot, light manufacturing and distribution facility in the Charlotte-area community of Huntersville. HFF marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Bank of America, N.A., as Trustee, and One Liberty Properties, Inc. purchased the asset as of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: