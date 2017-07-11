Quantcast
CBC MECA’s Sam Kline finishes No. 1 in his class (access required)

By: Staff Report July 11, 2017

Sam Kline, Brokerage Associate at Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA in Belmont, was recently honored as a graduate of the prestigious national Coldwell Banker Commercial Emerging Broker Training (EBT) program. Kline finished No. 1 ranked in the 60-member EBT class, which earns him paid tuition for a CCIM Core Designation Training Class. “I had the great pleasure to ...

