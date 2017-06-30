Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Neighbor’s survey: fence is over property line (access required)

KASS: Neighbor’s survey: fence is over property line (access required)

By: Benny Kass June 30, 2017

Q:     Our new neighbors had a survey done and a portion of my fence is inside their recent survey property line. The wood fence he took down butted up to this post and small two foot section. He now has cut my bushes that were over his "new" survey line that would have possibly hung ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: