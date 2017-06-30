Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Electra America acquires 300-unit community in Raleigh (access required)

Electra America acquires 300-unit community in Raleigh (access required)

By: Staff Report June 30, 2017

Electra America, one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the Southeastern U.S., has acquired a 300-unit apartment community in Raleigh, NC. Completed in 2015, the asset, currently known as The Flats on 401, will be rebranded as Level at 401, and enhanced with a variety of new features and amenities catering to Raleigh renters. With this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: