KASS: Dad dies, Mom wasn't on title – what to do? (access required)

KASS: Dad dies, Mom wasn’t on title – what to do? (access required)

By: Benny Kass June 29, 2017

Q:   My dad just died. For reasons I don’t understand, my mom was not on title to their house. The house has appreciated a lot since they bought it, and Mom wants to sell. I can understand she no longer wants to live in the house she shared with my dad for many, many years. ...

