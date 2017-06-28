Quantcast
New clothing boutiques, restaurants coming to Waverly

By: Staff Report June 28, 2017

Two popular clothing boutiques and two restaurants will join the retail mix at the 90-acre Waverly community at the intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads in south Charlotte. Fab’rik, Scout and Molly’s Boutique, Babalu Tapas & Tacos and DeSano Pizza Bakery have signed leases at Waverly, which is being developed by Crosland Southeast, Childress Klein ...

