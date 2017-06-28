Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / M/I Homes begins pre-sales in Walnut Creek (access required)

M/I Homes begins pre-sales in Walnut Creek (access required)

By: Staff Report June 28, 2017

As M/I Homes begins pre-sales in Walnut Creek, homeowners can experience resort-style life in one of the fastest growing areas around Charlotte. M/I will offer 159 homesites in this master-planned community in Indian Land, S.C., a part of northern Lancaster County that’s rich in history. Main floor living space and lawn maintenance are among the desirable ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: