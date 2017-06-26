Quantcast
Mixed-use Vermillion Village project announced in Huntersville (access required)

By: Staff Report June 26, 2017

MPV Properties and Bowman Development Group have announced plans for the beginning of a new 30-acre development in downtown Huntersville, which will be a new phase of the existing Vermillion development and will be called Vermillion Village. The project sits along North Church Street and Huntersville-Concord Road at the Gilead Road exit 23 off Interstate 77. Vermillion ...

