Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: For safety of all, board must deal with hoarders (access required)

KASS: For safety of all, board must deal with hoarders (access required)

By: Scott Baughman June 23, 2017

Q:     In reference to your article on hoarding in condos. I have a question, as I am a condo owner. We also have a hoarder in my building. Seems I am running into brick walls to have this person’s unit cleaned up. A neighbor entered the unit recently and also saw mouse droppings as well ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: