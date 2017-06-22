Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Creating wealth rehabbing property – part 2 (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Creating wealth rehabbing property – part 2 (access required)

By: Pete Youngs June 22, 2017

Well as I had come full circle in learning the ropes of rehabbing, my brother had bought some books and tapes at a seminar and coaxed me into fixing up the properties that he was buying. We quickly found that the real estate business and the property rehab business was a no brainer and started ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: