Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Interplex opens cold forging hub at Ayrsley (access required)

Interplex opens cold forging hub at Ayrsley (access required)

By: Staff Report June 22, 2017

Singapore-based engineering and manufacturing solutions provider Interplex has opened a new Charlotte office at Ayrsley to support its cold forging business, and eDiscovery firm Consilio has renewed its full-floor lease at the mixed-use community in Steele Creek. Interplex operates more than 30 manufacturing plants in 13 countries and provides advanced application development and manufacturing solutions for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: