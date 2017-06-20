Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Job gains and household growth provide positive outlook for U.S. housing market (access required)

Job gains and household growth provide positive outlook for U.S. housing market (access required)

By: Staff Report June 20, 2017

Nationwide's latest forward-looking barometer of the U.S. housing market health continues its positive outlook despite unsustainably strong house price gains weighing on affordability. The primary reason: housing demand. Household formation growth picked up sharply over the last quarter to move above the long-term average, and job gains remain solid. "Household formation growth over the past year ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: