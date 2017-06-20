Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Employee vs. independent contractor (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Employee vs. independent contractor (access required)

By: Jeff Watson June 20, 2017

With tax season just behind us, questions are now arising regarding categorizing individuals as employees or independent contractors. One specific question that I was recently asked by a client was, “Can independent contractors be paid by the hour for the work they do?” My answer was that when a person is being paid by the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: