Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Dycom is a can’t-miss stock (access required)

BERKO: Dycom is a can’t-miss stock (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko June 16, 2017

Dear TG: As promised in my most recent column, here are my thoughts on Dycom Industries. Dycom (DY-$90.19) is a good conservative long-term investment. In late 2008, I bought 1,000 shares of Dycom at $5.05 as a speculation based on information from a reliable source. According to an important executive I knew in the telecommunications industry, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: