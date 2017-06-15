Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Taylor Morrison names Suttles VP of Construction in Charlotte (access required)

Taylor Morrison names Suttles VP of Construction in Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report June 15, 2017

National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison has named Steve Suttles vice president of construction for its Charlotte division, where he will lead field operations and new home construction at 12 communities in the region. Most recently vice president of operations and construction with CalAtlantic Homes in Charlotte, Suttles is an industry veteran who has spent more ...

