Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Commercial mortgage returns up in first quarter 2017 (access required)

Commercial mortgage returns up in first quarter 2017 (access required)

By: Staff Report June 15, 2017

Returns on private commercial mortgage investments owned by life companies rebounded from fourth quarter 2016's loss of 2.72 percent to generate a total return of 1.60 percent in first quarter 2017, according to the LifeComps Commercial Mortgage Index. Income contributed 1.12 percent while price added 0.48 percent. Price return benefitted from Treasury yield curve movement and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: