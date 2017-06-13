Quantcast
Rasner joins BB+M Architecture (access required)

By: Staff Report June 13, 2017

Scott Rasner has been named director of senior living at BB+M Architecture, where he will lead the Charlotte firm’s entry into the senior living market. Most recently a principal and office director with SFCS Architects, Rasner has spent the last 28 years designing senior living communities in more than 20 states, including North Carolina projects such ...

