Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Pending home sales scale back 1.3 percent in April (access required)

Pending home sales scale back 1.3 percent in April (access required)

By: Staff Report June 13, 2017

Pending home sales in April slumped for the second consecutive month and were down year-over-year nationally and in all four major regions, according to the National Association of Realtors. Only the West saw an increase in contract signings last month. The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, decreased 1.3 percent to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: