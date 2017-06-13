Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / David Weekley Homes opens new collection in Massey (access required)

David Weekley Homes opens new collection in Massey (access required)

By: Staff Report June 13, 2017

David Weekley Homes, has announced it is expanding its offerings in the south Charlotte area with the introduction of the Massey Classic Collection 60’ and 70’. Located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, homes in the Massey community start from the $275s. Homebuyers can choose from 11 one- and two-story floor plans featuring three to five bedrooms, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: