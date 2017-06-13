Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employment up in 217 out of 358 metros for April (access required)

Construction employment up in 217 out of 358 metros for April (access required)

By: Scott Baughman June 13, 2017

Construction employment increased in 217 out of 358 metro areas between April 2016 and April 2017, declined in 89 and stagnated in 52, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials noted that construction firms in many parts of the country continue to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: