Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: One dud and two good investments (access required)

BERKO: One dud and two good investments (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko June 9, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: Because the 401(k) where I work has a lousy choice of funds, I am moving $30,000 of the $91,000 into an individual retirement account to seek a better return. The stockbroker recommended $10,000 each in Macquarie Infrastructure, the Fidelity Select Banking Portfolio and American Electric Power. Please comment on these choices. -- ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: