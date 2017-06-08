Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / A seller’s market? (access required)

A seller’s market? (access required)

Consumers express diverging sentiment on home buying and selling in May

By: Scott Baughman June 8, 2017

The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index decreased 0.5 percentage points in May to 86.2. The slight decrease can be attributed to decreases in three of the six HPSI components being larger on net than the three increases. The net share of Americans who reported that now is a good time to buy a home ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: