Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Hold or sell Fifth Third Bank? (access required)

BERKO: Hold or sell Fifth Third Bank? (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko June 7, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: We bank at Fifth Third Bank and own 1,000 shares of the stock, which you advised us to buy in 2009 at $7.75 a share. I like the stock's performance, but when I bragged to friends (a retired banker and his wife) about our good fortune ($16,250 profit), both told me to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: