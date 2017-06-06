Quantcast
Myers and Chapman to build for Trinity Capital Advisors in South End (access required)

By: Staff Report June 6, 2017

Myers & Chapman has been hired by Trinity Capital Advisors for a 50,000-square-foot build-to-suit building in the South End Business Park.  The project, a distribution center and showroom for an undisclosed tenant, broke ground earlier this month and is expected to be completed by November. Trinity Capital Advisors is developing the building on behalf of ...

