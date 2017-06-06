Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction spending retreats in April (access required)

Construction spending retreats in April (access required)

By: Staff Report June 6, 2017

Construction spending retreated in April following unusually large gains in and February and March, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said private construction continues to do well so far in 2017 but under-investment in public infrastructure is holding back the industry and is jeopardizing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: