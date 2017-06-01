Quantcast
Eastwood Homes announces acquisition of Fortress Builders (access required)

By: Staff Report June 1, 2017

Eastwood Construction, LLC (Eastwood Homes), a privately-held, residential homebuilder headquartered in Charlotte, NC announces the acquisition of Fortress Builders, LLC.   Fortress Builders is privately-held focusing on single family homes for first time and move-up buyers headquartered in Columbia, SC. As of April 7, 2017, the company began operations as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastwood ...

