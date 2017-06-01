Quantcast
City of Charlotte launches landlord initiative (access required)

By: Staff Report June 1, 2017

The City of Charlotte has launched a Charlotte-Mecklenburg landlord liaison consortium called housingCLT, which will create a unified, collaborative approach among landlords, service providers and homeless households to increase housing opportunities in Charlotte-Mecklenburg through education, outreach and coordination. The housingCLT program will cultivate widespread awareness and collaboration among housing providers and human service agencies, which will ...

