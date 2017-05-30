Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / No relief in sight for first-time buyers (access required)

No relief in sight for first-time buyers (access required)

By: Staff Report May 30, 2017

April’s new home sales figures shined a light on a long-growing problem in the housing market: homebuilders aren’t breaking ground on the kind of houses that will alleviate supply-side pressure. Last month, the median new home price was $309,200, down 4 percent from the same period last year. While the decline in prices could point ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: