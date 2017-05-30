Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Keep safe this summer: 7 outdoor lighting tips (access required)

Keep safe this summer: 7 outdoor lighting tips (access required)

By: Laura Firszt May 30, 2017

Lively parties on the patio and romantic tete-a-tetes under the trees are a huge part of what makes summer so awesome. And just the right type of lighting will only increase the awesome factor. However, do follow these seven simple safety tips to help keep yourself and your friends safe this summer. Use GFCI outlets for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: