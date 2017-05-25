Quantcast
Not all wood floors are equal: Some aren't even wood



By: Laura Firszt May 25, 2017

What exactly is a “wood floor” anyway? And what’s the difference between new wood-look materials like engineered wood and laminate? If you’re as confused as most homeowners about the terminology of wood flooring, you’ll appreciate this handy guide. Hardwood When you think “wood floors,” solid hardwood flooring is probably what’s on your mind. Durable and beautiful, hardwood’s ...

