Taylor Morrison launches sales at community in Mooresville

By: Staff Report May 23, 2017

National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison recently launched home sales at Stafford at Langtree, its 12th community in the Charlotte region and its third in the Lake Norman area. Located at 207 Faith Road, Stafford at Langtree features a location convenient to neighborhood schools, area employers, retail and restaurants. Although set back off a quiet two-lane ...

