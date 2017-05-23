PERSONNEL FILE: CBRE Charlotte adds one, promotes one

CBRE Group, Inc. has announced that one of the top-performing Capital Markets teams in the Carolinas, led by Patrick Gildea, is growing. Grayson Hawkins has joined the group as a Capital Markets Analyst where he will assist the team in the sale of office, industrial and mixed-use properties throughout the Carolinas. Matt Smith, former analyst on the team, has been promoted to a production role as an Associate and will support the team’s ongoing sales activity.

“We are very excited to welcome Grayson to Charlotte and the Capital Markets team. His prior work in Atlanta as a production analyst for one of the company’s top producing Debt & Structured Finance teams, working with Jeff Ackemann, Jonathan Rice and John Farrell, has set him up for success,” said Patrick Gildea, Executive Vice President.

“Matt Smith, who has been a valuable and dedicated member of the Capital Markets team for the past three years, will move into a producer role where he will help originate and execute the team’s listings,” Gildea said.

Hawkins will work with Executive Vice President Patrick Gildea, who oversees disposition and acquisition of office, industrial and mixed-use properties throughout the Carolinas on behalf of institutional and private owners and investors. As one of the top-performing teams in the Carolinas, they have been involved in over $5.1 billion in investment property sales.

