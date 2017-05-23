Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Keep receipts of improvements to increase basis (access required)

KASS: Keep receipts of improvements to increase basis (access required)

By: Benny Kass May 23, 2017

Q:       I’m selling my home after 20 years. After the $250,000 government tax-free allowance, I will still face a $50k profit. I do have a good $40K in home improvements but did not keep the receipts for two remodelings. I can ask the contractor for help with proving work was done. How do I escape ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: