Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Board lacks authority to market condos (access required)

KASS: Board lacks authority to market condos (access required)

By: Benny Kass May 19, 2017

Q:     In your recent Q&A on de-converting a condo building, you stated that association boards have a fiduciary duty to advise ownership of an offer. One of our owner/board members wants to take that a step further and states that although we have no offers, the board should actively market our building because if a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: