Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Should you sell or hold TCF Financial? (access required)

BERKO: Should you sell or hold TCF Financial? (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko May 19, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: I bought 600 shares of TCF Financial at $13.95 in early November of last year. The shares had zoomed to $20 within two months. So I asked my broker whether we should sell any of the shares. He said no and recommended that I buy another 600 shares because he thinks it ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: