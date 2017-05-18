Quantcast
By: Staff Report May 18, 2017

ATTOM Data Solutions has released its April 2017 U.S. Foreclosure Market data, which shows foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions — were reported on 77,049 U.S. properties in April, down 7 percent from the previous month and down 23 percent from a year ago to the lowest level since November 2005. "Foreclosure ...

