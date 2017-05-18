Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / MPV Properties announces recently completed transactions (access required)

MPV Properties announces recently completed transactions (access required)

By: Staff Report May 18, 2017

MPV Properties recently completed the following office and industrial transactions: Office News Kensington Capital Advisors will take 2,590 square feet of space at Two Morrocroft Centre at 4064 Colony Road in Charlotte. Robby Kirby with MPV represented the tenant in the lease transaction, and Marshal Williamson of Lincoln Harris represented the landlord. Saussy Burbank has leased 6,369 ...

