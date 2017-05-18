Quantcast
David Weekley Homes opens model at Avignon Town Homes SouthPark (access required)

By: Staff Report May 18, 2017

David Weekley Homes has announced the opening of a new model home, The Verdale, in Avignon Town Homes – SouthPark. Located in SouthPark, the model home opened May 6 for daily tours with prices for the community starting from the $640s. With its old-world, European architecture, The Verdale features three bedrooms, three full baths, two half ...

