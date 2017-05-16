Quantcast
Former bank branch in SouthPark sells for $1.9M

May 16, 2017

Piedmont Properties/CORFAC International, a leading full-service commercial real estate provider serving the Charlotte market, has announced the completion of the sale of an office building located in SouthPark at 2245 Rexford Road. The property measures 2,496 square feet and sits on 1.07 acres. The property was sold by Bank of North Carolina to Rexford Office LLC ...

