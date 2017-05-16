Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employment rises in Charlotte and majority of metro areas (access required)

Construction employment rises in Charlotte and majority of metro areas (access required)

By: Scott Baughman May 16, 2017

Construction employment increased in 224 out of 358 metro areas between March 2016 and March 2017, declined in 92 and stagnated in 42, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials noted that a recent proposal by the Trump administration to reform the tax ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: