Self-storage facility coming to Steele Creek

By: Staff Report May 11, 2017

Partners at K&H Development and MPV Properties (MPV) recently closed on 3.28 acres at 13425 South Tryon Street in Charlotte’s Steele Creek community. The Partnership recently obtained re-zoning approval from Charlotte City Council to develop 80,000 square feet of state-of-the-art climate controlled self-storage space on the property. The storage facility will consist of two 2-story buildings ...

